Reporter's note: This article was last updated Oct. 30 at 3:30 p.m.
NEWPORT — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office has issued a statement on a double murder-suicide that occurred Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies initially responded at 9 a.m. Wednesday to a residence at 548 Newport Loop Road. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman dead from gunshot wounds.
The preliminary investigation indicates the home was shared by two sisters and their husbands. Detectives learned a physical altercation started in the residence between the two men. One of the men, who owns the home with his wife, shot the other man and his sister-in-law, before turning the handgun on himself.
All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The wife of the assailant was present during the incident and wasn't harmed.
The names of the deceased are currently being withheld. Detectives will continue to investigate this incident. There is no ongoing danger to the community.
(Previous Report)
NEWPORT — Carteret County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating three violent deaths on Newport Loop Road.
Sheriff Asa Buck said in an interview with the News-Times that as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, his deputies are investigating two shooting deaths and an apparent suicide at 548 Newport Loop Road. The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released any names of those involved at this time.
According to Sheriff Buck, two couples were living at the residence at the address above.
“The man who owned it (the residence) shot the other couple,” the sheriff said. “There had been a physical altercation earlier. Later, he (the property owner) got a gun, shot the couple, then committed suicide.”
Sheriff Buck said deputies don’t suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in this incident. The wife of the property owner suffered no physical injuries and is staying with family.
