EMERALD ISLE — Bad weather has delayed a first court appearance for a Havelock man accused of murder earlier this month in Emerald Isle.
Town police reported early this week that Patrick Keith-Reich Whitley, 25, would make his first appearance in Carteret County Monday, but the department said late Wednesday that poor weather conditions have delayed the proceedings.
Mr. Whitley is accused in the Jan. 9 murder of Carl Eugene Jones Jr. of Newport. His body was found late that evening in a burning home at 107 Melanie St. in Emerald Isle.
In an email late Wednesday afternoon, Emerald Isle Police Chief Tony Reese said Mr. Whitley’s extradition from Texas to North Carolina to face first-degree murder and first-degree arson charges has been delayed.
“Our plans have been delayed due to weather on picking up Mr. Whitely,” the chief said. “It is going to be sometime next week now.”
Mr. Whitley waived extradition Monday. He had been taken into custody earlier in the month in Corpus Christi, Texas, by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Emerald Isle police have not released any information about motives or the sequence of events that led to the fire and death.
