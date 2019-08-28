BEAUFORT — N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Robert Melby said Wednesday that Lindsay Johnson, 31, of New Bern, was killed when her vehicle ran off N.C. Highway 101 into a field late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Trooper Melby said a passerby reported seeing the 2007 Toyota four-door vehicle sitting in a field next to the highway just west of Old Winberry Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“Ms. Johnson was traveling west at an apparent high rate of speed and crossed the center lane and went off the road to the left and collided with a road sign and a culvert,” Trooper Melby said during a telephone interview. “That caused her vehicle to flip several times and come to rest off the road to the left in a field.”
He said because of high vegetation in the area, it was difficult to see the vehicle from the highway. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Trooper Melby said he did not suspect alcohol was involved in the accident and couldn’t confirm if any other substance had contributed to the wreck.
“The medical examiner will call me if they find something. I suspect she may have fallen asleep at the wheel just by the way it happened,” he said. “She died of blunt force trauma.”
Trooper Melby added that Ms. Johnson was still wearing her seatbelt and her airbag had deployed.
Her immediate family has been notified, according to Trooper Melby.
