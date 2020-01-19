EMERALD ISLE — Town police Sunday afternoon announced an arrest in the murder of Carl Eugene Jones Jr., which occurred in a house at 107 Melanie St. Jan. 9.
In a press release, Chief Tony Reese said that on Sunday, 25-year-old Patrick Keith-Reich Whitley of Havelock was taken into custody in Corpus Christi, Texas, by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Corpus Christi Police Department.
According to police, Mr. Whitley surrendered without incident and is being held without bond while awaiting extradition back to North Carolina to face charges of murder and first-degree arson.
According to Chief Reese, the arrest was collaborative effort, and the department would like to thank District Attorney Scott Thomas, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck and local, state and federal agencies that contributed in the investigation and the arrest of Mr. Whitley.
The department also expressed appreciation for all of the tips and reports from residents, which provided information and assistance in bringing the investigation to a successful conclusion.
No further information is being released at this time.
Police reported Jan. 10 that Mr. Jones was found the previous evening dead inside a home on Melanie Street after police and fire department personnel responded to a report of a structure fire.
Chief Reese said the town received a 911 hang-up call that night and dispatched officers to the location. On the way there, he said, they were able to reach the caller, who said there might be a body in the home.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the residence was fully engulfed and crews from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores fire departments worked late into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.
Police reported the next morning they had questioned a man in relation to the shooting, but no further information was available at that time.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.