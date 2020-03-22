NEWPORT — With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, local National Weather Service forecasters are holding more virtual weather spotter classes.
The NWS weather forecast office in Newport announced Thursday that because of the current public health crisis, the office staff expanded its regular virtual weather spotter classes for the rest of the month.
Classes began Thursday afternoon, and additional classes are scheduled through Monday, March 30.
“In addition, we added a brand new virtual class called weather basics,” NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said. “This is a presentation we usually give to our 5th grade students, which aims to cover 5th grade standards such as high and low pressure, weather fronts, etc. Any of this material can be useful for all ages, including adults. If the classes become useful, we will expand our schedule going forward.”
More information and online registration for the classes is available at weather.gov/mhx/MHXSkywarn.
Participants will need a computer or mobile device with internet access to view and listen to the presentations.
Class participants will be able to ask questions using their microphones and may use the chat feature during the webinar. The instructions will be covered during the classes.
The virtual class schedule is as follows:
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday: Basic Weather Spotter Class.
- 1-2 p.m. Wednesday: Basic Weather Spotter Class.
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday: Weather Basics Class (fifth-grade standards).
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 30: Basic Weather Spotter Class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.