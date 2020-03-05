BEAUFORT — A hit-and-run that occurred the morning of Feb. 25 on Pinners Point Road is still an open case, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.
According to Trooper C.A. Taylor, a cyclist was riding northwest on Pinners Point Road in Beaufort, toward Live Oak Street, “when a vehicle hit them from behind.”
“At this point I’m not able to determine where they (the vehicle) were coming from,” he said.
According to a family member of the cyclist that was struck, the accident occurred around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 25. The victim was transported to Carteret Health Care and later to Vidant Health.
Trooper Taylor told the News-Times that as of Wednesday, no charges have been filed in the incident.
The family member said the victim has been released from the hospital.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NCHP at 252-726-5766.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
