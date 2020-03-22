MOREHEAD CITY — St. Egbert Catholic School fourth-grade teacher Kevin Foster sat in an empty classroom Thursday as he prepared lesson plans for his students, who have been completing classwork at home since North Carolina schools closed Monday as a coronavirus precautionary measure.
Another teacher, Maria Darress, was busy responding to her third-grade students’ social studies questions on a computer as she sat in her kitchen at home.
This is the new norm for teachers, who find themselves instructing students using online options like Google Classroom.
“We started talking about this last week when we knew this was coming and felt Google Classroom was the way to go,” Mr. Foster said. “I’m going to be doing some of my lessons here at school and some from my home. I might come in here to demonstrate a science experiment and publish it on video. Right now, the videos are taking the most time to process, so I’m looking at other applications.”
Mr. Foster said he’s adjusting to the new education delivery method but misses the personal interaction with his students.
“I want to do video conferencing with my kids so I can talk with them. It’s going to be things like the science fairs and recreating historic characters where our kids get together and dress up that I will really miss if this continues,” he said.
Ms. Darress, too, said she misses her students but is adjusting to teaching from her house.
“I’m having to learn to be disciplined because I look around and want to start laundry or do the dishes, but I want to stay focused,” she said. “If it’s this hard for me, I can’t imagine what it’s like for the kids.”
Ms. Darress thanked her parents and students for their patience and making adjustments so quickly.
“I have heard from all of my children and so far, so good,” she said. “Everybody is responding, and everybody is doing their work. I had one student struggling with a math problem, and the parent took a photo of what their son was doing on the phone and sent it to me, and we worked through the problem.”
She praised the quick work of the school’s media coordinator, Nancy Guthrie, who organized getting the technology up and running for the teachers and the school’s 109 students. Ms. Guthrie said she has a master list with all of the students’ names and is tracking to make sure students are logging into the system. Those who don’t, she calls to see if they need technology assistance.
“Any students that didn’t have access to computers, we let them sign out Chromebooks,” she said. “I know that Spectrum is offering 60-day free Wi-Fi for families.”
Ms. Guthrie said for younger students, the school is using a combination of online programs and packets with pencil, paper and textbooks.
Parents and students at the school said while it’s been an adjustment, they are starting to settle in to their new routine.
Carol Willis of Morehead City, who has a fifth-grade son at the school, said, “There’s a little bit of a learning curve, but we’re making it work.”
Ms. Willis, who works at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, said she is splitting her time between work and being at home to help her son.
Her son, Allan, said there were pros and cons to attending school at home.
“You can take a couple of breaks between subjects while you’re at home,” he said. “But you don’t have the teacher right there to explain stuff to you if you don’t understand and you have to figure it out for yourself. And you don’t have your friends around.”
Another parent, Dr. Tracy Waner, an optometrist who has three children at the school, said it’s been a bit of a challenge providing assistance to her three children.
“I think the toughest thing right now is multi-tasking,” she said. “I’m having the kids use one computer and share. But if this keeps going, I will make changes.”
Her fourth-grade daughter, Allison, said she likes attending school at home.
“I really like it,” she said. “At school, if classmates didn’t understand something, it would take a long time. Here, when you know the subject, you can get your work done quicker and go to the next thing. I like being at home because I’m doing my schoolwork and spending time with my family.”
County public schools were preparing for home online instruction last week and will begin teaching students Monday. The schools sent Google Chromebooks, supplies and materials home with students last week.
The system began delivering free breakfasts and lunches to students via bus routes and pick ups at certain schools last week as well.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
