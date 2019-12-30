OTWAY — An accident involving two trucks on Harkers Island Road late Sunday evening resulted in one fatality, according to a spokesperson with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Initial reports say two pick-up trucks were racing at a high rate of speed and one truck attempted to pass the other on a curve in a no passing zone.
Both trucks left the road at a high rate of speed and ended up in a group of trees and ditch bank, according to preliminary reports.
The passenger in one truck died as a result of the crash, and all parties involved were transported to Carteret Health Care.
Identification of those involved is being withheld at this time. The accident is still under investigation.
The call for assistance came in at 9:36 p.m. Sunday.
As well as the N.C. Highway Patrol responding, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Otway Fire and EMS assisted with traffic control.
