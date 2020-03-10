RALEIGH (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense identified two service members killed in Iraq on Sunday as members of a Marine special forces unit based in North Carolina.
A Defense Department news release issued Tuesday said the Marines died while assisting Iraqi security forces in the north-central part of Iraq. The latest release did not elaborate on the circumstances.
Earlier in the week, a military news release said two service members were killed by enemy forces Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of Iraq.
The slain Marines were identified in the release as Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, Calif., and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Md.
They were both assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion at Camp Lejeune.
In a release issued Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents the district that includes much of eastern North Carolina, sent his condolences to the families of the slain service members.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo and Capt. Moises Navas. While we can become distracted by issues we have at home like Coronavirus, we absolutely cannot forget the immense sacrifices our servicemembers continue to make abroad," he said. "The deaths of these two brave Marines are a somber reminder that our servicemembers and their families sacrifice so much for us each and every day, no matter the circumstances, so we can live in peace and freedom."
