CARTERET COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County as of Sunday afternoon remained at five, with one case determined to be caused by community spread.
The other four cases were from international travel, the county said in a Sunday release. The one remaining case does not have a travel history, leading the Carteret County Health Department to believe it is a case of community spread with no known source of contact. The individual also has no known contact with a confirmed case and no travel history to any high-risk areas.
The health department completed contact investigations and has determined there is no threat to the public's health and safety based on these five cases.
"We now know of at least one case due to community spread,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “This is happening across North Carolina. Our message to the public remains the same: remain home as much as possible to limit the interactions you may have with others; stay home if you are sick; practice preventive measures to keep you and your family healthy; and, practice social distancing when carrying out essential tasks like grocery shopping and going to work."
County officials stated they will update the public on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County daily at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. via the website carteretcountync.gov.
