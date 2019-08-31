ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson confirmed that ABFD first responders were dispatched to the beach strand in the area of Henderson Boulevard at 2:38 p.m. Saturday for a person pulled from the water with CPR in progress.
Chief Simpson said ABFD first responders arrived to find CPR being performed by bystanders on an elderly male patient. Bystanders retrieved an AED from an unknown location and were attempting resuscitation.
The patient was transported by ABFD to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Chief Simpson said the patient’s condition upon arrival at the hospital was critical and his current condition was unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.