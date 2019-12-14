MOREHEAD CITY — Many were shocked and saddened to learn Friday about the death of Vaughan Johnson.
He was 57.
The former West Carteret High School, N.C. State University and New Orleans Saints standout died Thursday night at Duke Memorial Hospital from kidney disease.
“I heard about it this morning, but it’s still a little unreal right now,” WCHS football coach Daniel Barrow said.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his parents, Monroe and Valeria, his wife, Shirley, daughter, Vonda Johnson, two sons, Brandon Johnson and Michael Johnson, and special son of the heart, Brian Johnson.
Despite being the most accomplished athlete to ever come out of the county – he was an All-American with the Wolfpack, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the Saints – most remember him for his generous heart and humble spirit.
“He was an athlete, a gentleman and a friend to all,” former longtime WCHS wrestling coach Gordy Patrick said. “That describes Vaughan to a T.”
Mr. Johnson started wrestling as a junior with the Patriots and finished fourth in the state as a senior.
“With Vaughan, what you saw is what you got,” Mr. Patrick said. “He was honest and straightforward. He was a first-class person. Vaughan, with his ever-present smile and positive attitude, will be sorely missed. You simply cannot say enough about Vaughan. He was indeed a positive influence on many of our young people and many others.”
Mr. Johnson is in the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Greater New Orleans Hall of Fame, the Carteret County Sports Hall of Fame and the WCHS Hall of Fame.
He is still fondly remembered to this day in New Orleans, despite having retired from the NFL 25 years ago.
“The thoughts and prayers of the organization are with Vaughan Johnson’s family after his passing,” the Saints said via a statement released Friday. “Not only was Vaughan a force on the field in the middle of the ‘Dome Patrol’ defense, but he was a gentle giant off of it. An underrated defender in the middle of a dominant defense, he quickly became a fan favorite, and the respect he garnered league-wide among his peers is evidenced by his four consecutive Pro Bowl selections.”
A man of faith, Mr. Johnson spent time in prison ministry, as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He was also involved at Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City.
“Every Sunday morning, you could guarantee it, he would be at that church in the parking lot, parking cars,” Mr. Barrow said. “Here he is, this former NFL linebacker, wearing a huge orange vest, with a big smile on his face, pointing people where to park, wishing everybody a ‘good morning.’ He was incredible.”
A 6-foot-3, 235-pounder who packed a wallop on any runner who might venture into his territory, Mr. Johnson was named first-team All-Pro in 1988 and second-team All-Pro in 1989. He made the Pro Bowl in four consecutive seasons from 1989-92 during an eight-year career with the Saints and started 98 of the 120 games he played with the team.
Along with Rickey Jackson, Sam Mills and Pat Swilling, Mr. Johnson helped make up arguably the greatest linebacker unit in NFL history.
Known affectionately as the “Dome Patrol,” they led the New Orleans defense to a top-five ranking in 1987 and 1988 and dominated NFL offenses in 1991 and 1992, leading the league in both points and yards allowed each season.
Mr. Jackson was a six-time Pro Bowler, while Mr. Swilling and Mr. Mills made four appearances to go with Mr. Johnson’s four. The four made history in 1992 by being selected to the Pro Bowl together.
Mr. Johnson, the hardest-hitting member of the group, led the team in tackles three times and finished second twice.
As a Saint, he was a spokesman for Goodwill charities and used donations tied to his tackle totals to support “Operation Happy Child,” which provided Christmas gifts to underprivileged children.
He retired in 1994 after one year with the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing out his nine-year NFL career with 669 tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He also spent two years in the USFL with the Jacksonville Bulls to begin his pro career.
Then, Mr. Johnson returned to Morehead City to join his father and work with the family marine construction business. He later started a concrete construction business. He was also a fixture at WCHS.
“It was so important to him to come to school and talk to, not only the football team, but other teams, and he would come in and talk to classes,” Mr. Barrow said. “He would do anything to help motivate and encourage kids. He was all about that, it was important to him.”
Mr. Barrow said Mr. Johnson stood on the Patriots’ sideline for all the home games and most of the away games until the past two years, when his illness kept him from doing so.
He ran sideline to sideline better than anyone before him or after him at WCHS from 1976-80 as an all-state linebacker. He was recruited by dozens of schools, but found a home with the Wolfpack.
“You don’t have to be on the map today because of the internet,” said former longtime Croatan football coach David Perry, who was a freshman at WCHS when Mr. Johnson was a senior. “If you’re good, colleges will find you. It doesn’t matter where you are at. Back then, for them to find you at West Carteret, you had to be making some noise. Somebody made the long trip to Morehead on purpose.”
Mr. Johnson arrived at N.C. State as a 6-2, 180-pound freshman and mostly played on special teams. He was a top reserve as sophomore, but by his junior year, he had put on nearly 50 pounds of muscle.
He led the team in tackles in 1982 as a junior with 167 and in 1983 with 144 to earn All-American honors. His 384 career tackles still rank sixth in the Wolfpack record books.
Mr. Perry followed Mr. Johnson to N.C. State as a student and football player.
“Me and one of my best friends, Rodney Frazier, walked on at State as freshmen,” Mr. Perry said. “Because we were West Carteret boys, he was like our big brother, and he kind of took care of us.”
His big brotherly advice started when Mr. Perry showed up at the first practice in a black and Carolina blue Camaro with a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels license plate on the front.
“I was a huge Carolina fan until I went to college, but I wanted to major in math, so I decided to go to State,” Mr. Perry said. “Vaughan said, ‘Look dude, I’m just saying, you might want to take that plate off before someone does something to you.’ I thought that was a good idea.”
Mr. Perry said his lasting memory of Mr. Johnson in college came right before the final home game of Mr. Johnson’s senior year. The coaches allowed the seniors to pick the one player, and it could be any player, they wanted to tackle in a drill. Mr. Johnson picked kicker Mike Cofer.
“They placed a pad on the ground behind the guys that were getting hit so they could fall on it and not get hurt, and Vaughan hit him so hard that he went over the pad,” Mr. Perry said. “I was like ‘Oh, my god, he just killed our kicker.’ He was a brute. But he was so nice off the field.”
Despite not remaining particularly close over the remaining years, Mr. Johnson always made Mr. Perry feel important when they would run into each other.
“Any time I would ever see him, he would give me a hug and ask me how I was doing,” Mr. Perry said. “He was just a good guy.”
According to many, making you feel important was a distinct skill Mr. Johnson possessed.
“Vaughan had the ability, even though he is a multiple-time Pro Bowler, had been everywhere and met everybody, whenever you talked to him, no matter who you were, he made you feel like that was the most important conversation he was going to have all day,” Mr. Barrow said. “He did that with everybody. He was one of the most humble, nicest, genuine people you can meet. He just loved the community and the people in it and was always there to help. That is how people will remember Vaughan.”
We have lost a great friend.
