BEAUFORT — A severe, two-car collision resulted in three people being hospitalized Monday night, according to emergency officials.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at 7:36 p.m. Monday for a motor vehicle collision with injuries near 1586 Highway 101, north of Beaufort.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, Beaufort Fire/EMS and Morehead City Fire/EMS responded and arrived to the scene of a head-on collision involving a white Honda Accord and a Red Parker Buick Jeep.
State Trooper Ryan Onofrio said as of Monday night, the investigation is ongoing.
Beaufort Fire/EMS Chief Tony Ray said there were three people involved in the accident and all were transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There were no on-scene fatalities.
Trooper Onofrio said the accident occurred as a result of one of the drivers crossing the center line on Highway 101.
Terri Mace of Beaufort said she was a witness to the collision. She’d been driving along Highway 101 when it occurred.
“The white car crossed the line and hit the other car head-on,” she said.
Steve McKinley of Havelock was also on the scene and said he came upon the accident shortly after it occurred, just behind Ms. Mace.
“As I was coming up (Highway 101)…I saw smoke coming from the vehicles,” he said.
As of Monday night, no charges have been filed.
This is a developing report.
