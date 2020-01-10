Editor's note: This article was last updated at 10:46 a.m. Jan. 10, 2020, with additional information.
EMERALD ISLE — Town Police are investigating an incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old Newport man Thursday night around 8:38 p.m.
Police report Carl Eugene Jones Jr. was found dead inside a home at 107 Melanie St. in Emerald Isle after police and fire department personnel responded to a report of a structure fire on Melanie Street.
When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the residence was fully engulfed and fire crews from Emerald Isle, Western Carteret, Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores worked late into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire.
Police report they have questioned a man in relation to the shooting; however, no further information on the individual is being released at this time.
This is a developing report.
(Previous report)
EMERALD ISLE — Officials confirmed to the News-Times Friday morning that one person is dead following an overnight shooting in Emerald Isle.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.