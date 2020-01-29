The annual Carteret County Master Gardener Public Education Program “Exploring Native Coastal Plants of the Carolinas” is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Dr. Paul Hosier, professor emeritus of botany at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, will present the lecture. The public is invited for refreshments at 9:30 a.m.
Whether you are a lifetime resident of the coast or are new to the coastal environment, Dr. Hosier’s new publication about native coastal plants offers insight into identifying and landscaping with coastal plants.
Seacoast Plants of the Carolinas (A new guide for Plant Identification and Use in the Coastal Landscape) is a comprehensive read for the layman that focuses specifically on coastal plants and such environments.
Dr. Hosier’s book hones in on the beaches, dunes, maritime grasslands, shrub thickets, maritime forests and salt shrub thickets. He identifies invasive plants, landscaping with native coastal plants, native vegetation and coastal storms.
Other chapters cover climate change and the flora of the coast. Plant profiles cover ferns to trees and shrubs and focus on these higher plant species.
Information for natural areas, where visitors may view coastal plants and plant communities are listed for North and South Carolina.
Dr. Hosier has a Ph.D. from Duke University and is professor emeritus in the department of biology and marine biology at UNCW.
Following retirement in 2013, after 41 years of teaching at UNCW, he remains an adjunct professor at the institution.
His research efforts have been directed toward studies of the impact of off-road vehicles on shorelines, the impact of hurricanes on the vegetation of barrier islands and ecological processes of barrier islands in the Southeast.
