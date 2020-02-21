Following World War II, New Bern’s waterfront area was rather an eyesore; however, over the years it has transformed into the award-winning area, according to the New Bern Historical Society.
The society will host Susan Moffat-Thomas, retired executive director of Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corp., as she describes the 40-year process.
On Saturday at 2 p.m. at the N.C. History Center, Ms. Moffat-Thomas will provide an overview of the post World War II decline of downtown, the demolition of its waterfront and how the establishment in 1979 of Swiss Bear Inc., a private nonprofit, in partnership with local government, was the catalyst for downtown New Bern’s rebirth as a vibrant center of civic and social activity.
Her presentation includes numerous before and after photos of the changes that took place over the past 40 years.
Ms. Moffat-Thomas was executive director of Swiss Bear Downtown Development Corp. from 1985 to December 2014. Under her leadership, Swiss Bear received numerous national and state awards.
She provided the management and leadership of an award-winning downtown New Bern revitalization effort that was recognized nationally as a success.
Reservations can be made online at NewBernHistorical.org or by calling 252-638-8558. The cost is $10 for historical society members and $13 for nonmembers.
