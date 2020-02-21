BEAUFORT – Extra, extra, read all about it: the production “Newsies” is headed to the stage at East Carteret High School.
The show opened Feb. 13 followed by a repeat performance Friday.
The next show dates are 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 28-29. There is a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Feb. 29.
“Newsies” is a musical comedy-drama that focuses on the story of Jack “Cowboy” Kelly and his struggles as a newspaper hawker in Manhattan, N.Y.
After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack and his fellow “newsies” take action by going on strike.
Music Director Joella Morris and Director Ashleigh Rice said it was the right time to bring the production to life locally.
“‘Newsies’ is a challenging show, and we knew that this year’s students had the talent it will take to put on a successful performance,” Ms. Morris said in a recent interview.
The musical is based off real-life events of a newsboy strike, and Ms. Morris said the story is just as relevant today as it was when the strike happened in 1899.
“Like the characters in the show, we try to teach our youth to rise up and face challenges, and to recognize and support the needs of others,” she said. “In the musical, the youth fight for fair wages and to have a voice. We want the performers and audience members to see that by supporting each other we can overcome difficult circumstances.”
Ms. Morris said this show is different than what the school has put on in the past. There is more dancing, and the show relies on the whole ensemble of actors, requiring the students to work together throughout the production.
Daily rehearsals started in September, and the students have been involved in much of the production’s beginning stages.
“They’ve rehearsed and rehearsed and rehearsed,” Ms. Morris said. “It’s largely a student-run production, so they have had a role in the staging, choreography, set design and construction, marketing, lights and sound production, and music.”
As with any production, there have been some challenges for cast members.
“The characters are challenging – they have an emotional depth that has been hard for our students to portray,” Ms. Morris said. “The roles are also very physically demanding – to sing and dance at the same time, and to do a good job, is especially challenging.
“The cast is mainly male centered, but we have many more females involved so we, like many other high schools, have had the challenge of females taking on male roles,” she continued.
Qiana Stubbs, a senior in the show, said it has been challenging, but rewarding.
“This is definitely the hardest show I have done at East Carteret,” she said. “I feel like it showcases my growth as a performer. Seeing the dance numbers come together has been a delight.”
Jaylon Ellison, a junior in the show, agreed.
“After all the hard work we’ve put into the show, the applause and smiles makes it worth it.”
However, through all of the challenges, Ms. Morris said bringing the show to life has been fun.
The show also features a large ensemble tap dance. Many of the dance numbers in the show are supplemented with classic Broadway ballads and upbeat songs.
Ms. Wright, the school’s band director, is leading the musical numbers for the show, along with student musicians.
There are also some volunteer adult members of the orchestra, including the band directors from Beaufort Middle School and Down East Middle School.
