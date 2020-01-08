Movie lovers can expect a new lineup for Beaufort Picture Show’s second year.
Like the 2019 run, movies will be screened at Mill Space in Beaufort.
BPS President William Kane said last year was a success, and organizers wanted to shake things up a bit.
“We had a great time last Summer and Fall, and we’re really looking forward to presenting a new slate of movies this Winter, when there’s not as much competition from hanging out at the beach,” Mr. Kane said in a recent email interview. “It’s hard to beat catching a show in a neighborhood setting on otherwise cold and quiet winter weekends.
“And this Winter we’re getting a chance to branch out a bit from our usual curated collection of US-produced films, and are presenting international titles.”
One of the changes is earlier show times for Saturday movies.
“Last Summer and Fall we stuck mostly to a Friday night schedule, but this Winter we’re trying Saturday afternoons and evenings – the idea is that folks may have an easier time planning their weekends and dinners if they know the movie’s at 4:00 pm or 7:00 pm.,” Mr. Kane said. “We’ll see how it goes, but we’ve also got some special events scheduled for Sunday afternoons, and we’re trying to fill in some other days and times as the season goes on.”
As well as the time change, BPS will play international films.
Mr. Kane said he got the idea from Carteret Community College’s International Film Series program, which paired international film showings with a meal from the country where the movie was based.
“We really miss Carteret Community College’s ‘International Film Series’ and when we heard that the’re taking a break this year, we decided to try it ourselves, believing in the concept of showcasing quality films from different countries and in different languages,” Mr. Kane said.
As for the international film selection, Mr. Kane said there are many components involved with being allowed to publicly show such movies.
“There are so many to choose from, but the licensing aspect for international films is different from our usual procedures, and we have to work pretty hard to get the right film on the right dates,” he said. “Like CCC’s former series, we’re hoping to show 3 such films over the course of the season – we’re starting in February with ‘The Last Suit,’ an Argentinian film about a Holocaust survivor returning home after several decades.”
Another new component to this year is a film version of live theater.
“‘National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to the world’ using state-of-the-art and high-definition filming techniques – the performances are ‘captured live,’ and the results are outstanding: audiences really feel like they’re in a theater watching a play,” Mr. Kane said. “And we’re lucky to have an already intimate space at Mill Space, so our Beaufort Picture Show crowd really will have the best seats in the house. These shows are really, really great, and we know of no other NT Live venue within a hundred miles of us, so the entire Crystal Coast is in for a treat.”
The schedule for this season’s movies is posted through February online at beaufortpictureshow.org.
“And as the season goes on, we’ll roll out other titles and showtimes through May, by which point we will have celebrated our 1-year anniversary of showing notable and interesting films to an otherwise underserved audience of movie-lovers,” Mr. Kane said.
