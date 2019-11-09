This year’s Christmas Show by Gaylon Pope & SweetWater will come earlier than usual.
Due to a heavy Christmas Show tour schedule, the group perform the ninth annual Christmas show at Joslyn Hall, on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Gaylon & SweetWater always begin their 40-day Christmas Show schedule in Morehead City.
According to Mr. Pope, 75% of this year’s show will be new.
“(There will be) a lot of changes this year and a couple of Christmas characters that you do not want to miss; but not to worry, there will still be some of your all-time favorites as well,” he said in a recent press release. “We are very excited about all of our fans turning out again this year to help us celebrate with this holiday spectacular that will celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
This year’s Christmas Show will be a one show, one-night event.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at The Kountry Kitchen in the Brandywine Shopping Center on Highway 70, across from the Chevrolet dealership or by calling 919-915-1422.
Advanced ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 12.
Tickets will be available at the door only upon availability and will cost $3 more.
