Paul Hosier, a coastal plant ecologist with a Ph.D. from Duke University, will present the final Porch Talk of the summer at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The talk will be held at the Core Sound Store at 806 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
“Porch Talks have been wonderful,” Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Executive Director Karen Amspacher said. “We are thinking about an October series. It’s been a great mix of people and conversations.”
Dr. Hosier served as professor of biology at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington for 41 years and is currently professor emeritus at the institution.
Throughout his university career, Dr. Hosier taught undergraduate and graduate courses in general ecology, barrier island ecology and coastal management. Dr. Hosier has conducted coastal research along the North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia coasts, including a study of the effects of hurricanes on the vegetation at Cape Lookout National Seashore.
He studied the effects of off-road vehicles on the vegetation and coastal processes at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a project supported by N.C. Sea Grant.
N.C. Sea Grant supported his research on vegetation patterns and succession in oceanic overwash environments along North Carolina’s barrier islands, as well.
Dr. Hosier also studied dune and marsh vegetation on Kiawah Island prior to development of the island.
He has served on the board of directors of the Friends of Plant Conservation and the board of directors of the N.C. Coastal Land Trust.
Dr. Hosier is a co-author of the book Living with the Georgia Shore.
For more information on the Porch Talk, call the museum at 252-728-1500.
