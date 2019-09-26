Carteret Community Theatre is taking a closer look at marriage with the upcoming production of “I Do, I Do” in concert setting.
Presented with minimal script and set, this concert version of “I Do, I Do” will
be presented in Joslyn Hall on Carteret Community College’s campus in Morehead City at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
This special performance is based off the book by Tom Jones, with music by Harvey Schmidt.
“I Do, I Do” follows the marriage of characters Michael and Agnes through the first half of the 20th century.
In the show, three different couples represent the different stages of marriage: the honeymoon stage, the stressful years and the settled stage.
Carolyn Evans, president of CCT, took the script and shortened it for the concert setting. She also added a few tweaks.
“We added extra music, such as the ‘Wedding March,’” Ms. Evans said.
She will narrate through the show, along with Ken Hamm.
Mr. Hamm said he was not sure how he was planning to portray the narrator, but his job is to help the audience realize what is coming.
“The narrator’s job is to tie in this scene to the next … what they’ve just seen and how it relates to what is coming next,” he said.
Leah Dana plays Agnes in the honeymoon stage.
“Going into it, they have a lot of reservations,” she said.
Ms. Dana said she can relate to her character, as she had similar thoughts when she was getting married.
“You have no idea what you’re getting yourself into,” she said.
David Griffith plays Michael during the stressful years of marriage.
During this time in the marriage, Mr. Griffith said is when the couple faces problems.
“I’m a jerk,” he said. “I guess I’ve had a little success. He’s just talking about how he looks better every year and she goes to pot.”
Mr. Griffith said at one point the couple considers getting lawyers and calling the marriage off, but they decide to work on their issues instead. He said the play was relatable for many married couples.
“It’s a cute play,” he said. “I remember my mom and dad having issues in certain areas. It’s interesting.”
As the play comes to a close, the audience will see Agnes and Michael living out their golden years.
Anne Lindsay plays the older Agnes.
“We are the older, empty nesters,” she said. “The children are gone and we are downsizing. We are settled down and comfortable in the relationship. We raised our children and they’ve given us grandchildren.”
Ms. Lindsay said Michael and Agnes have worked through the struggles of marriage and are now at the point where they are comfortable and happy in their lives.
“This is the time to look back over the years and say ‘this is what marriage is,’” she said. “It’s the good times and the bad times, just like you say in your vows. You look back at how you’ve changed.”
Michelle Huneycutt Johnson, who plays the wedding singer in the show, said it is a fun production.
“I think it’s fun,” she said. “It’s an interesting perspective on marriage.”
Theater tickets will be $20 per person. This show acts as a fundraiser for Carteret Community Theatre’s Capital Campaign to rebuild the theater after it was damaged from Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
