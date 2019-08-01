The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores is set to film commercials in the area and is seeking individuals to be featured.
The casting call began Wednesday and will close at midnight Monday.
Three commercials will feature young families with toddlers, teens and adults who look to be in their 20s to 70s to portray a family tradition. This opportunity is open to all ethnicities.
Filming is weather and schedule dependent, but is set to take place on weekends throughout August and September at the aquarium and in the area. Each commercial will take approximately a day to shoot.
“We are interested in featuring local talent to showcase family traditions,” Danielle Bolton, the aquarium’s communications manager, said in a recent press release. “While these are unpaid positions, this is an exciting opportunity to see the aquarium afterhours and behind the scenes, as well as participate in special activities such as kayaking and paddle boarding.”
Those interested in participating in the commercials can send pictures to pksmail@ncaquariums.com. Participants do not need professional headshots but should submit clear images of the individual’s head and shoulders, as well as a full body picture.
In addition to their photos, individuals need to submit their height and contact information, including name and phone number.
Photo submissions do not guarantee a spot in the commercials. Selected actors will be notified by phone no later than Friday, Aug. 9.
• In commercial one, two young couples bring their toddlers to the aquarium. The children grow up together. Each summer they visit the aquarium with their families.
• In commercial two, a mother and her young son enjoy the aquarium together. He grows up at the aquarium sharing moments with his mom, who has become ill.
• In commercial three, a young girl shares several experiences with her grandmother about adventures with her mom and her friend. After several activities, the girl shares a moment with her new stepdad.
The commercials call for various roles. They are:
• Toddler boys (two different) – can play the role of ages 2 to 4.
• Toddler girl – can play the role of ages 2 to 4.
• Young boy – can play the role of ages 6 to 9.
• Young girl – can play the role of ages 6 to 12.
• Teen boy (two different) – can play the role of ages 13 to 19.
• Teen girl – can play the role of ages 13 to 19.
• Young adult male (three different) – can play the role of ages 20 to 25.
• Young adult female (three different) – can play the role of ages 20 to 25.
• Adult male – can play the role of ages 25 to 40.
• Adult female (three different) – can play the role of ages 25 to 40.
• Adult female – can play the role of ages 55 to 75.
