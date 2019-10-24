Just in time for Halloween, “The Mutilator” will be screened at the County Public Library, 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, at 7 p.m. Monday.
Admission is free and so is the popcorn. Call the library at 252-728-2050 to reserve a spot, as seating is limited.
Buddy Cooper’s 1985 slasher film is equal parts paean to the classic horror movies of the era, such as “Halloween,” “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Friday the 13th,” according to a recent release.
Mr. Cooper, an attorney who lives in Atlantic Beach, sunk his own money into making his dream of creating the ultimate “popcorn-muncher” a reality.
Production on “Fall Break,” which was the film’s original title, began in 1982.
Initially planning to write, produce and direct the movie on his own, Mr. Cooper realized he would need professional help if the movie was to have any chance for commercial success.
He enlisted the help of John Douglass, a professor of film at American University in Washington, D.C., who arranged for a group of film students at the university to assist as crew.
Mr. Douglass is credited as co-director, and the cast includes Matt Mitler, Frances Raines, Bill Hitchcock, Ruth Martinez, Morey Lampley and Connie Rogers.
Jack Chatham and Ben Moore make special appearances, and several Coopers – A.B. Cooper Sr., Fanella C. Willis, Hallock C. Howard, Pamela Weddle and Trace Cooper – are featured in the cast as well.
The movie is currently available from Amazon as a Blu-Ray/DVD combo pack and is distributed by Arrow Video.
According to the release, “The Mutilator” remains the only feature-length movie filmed in Atlantic Beach.
Viewers will see many Morehead City and Atlantic Beach landmarks, including the Atlantic Beach bridge, Bert’s Mini Mart, Harold’s Restaurant (now Island Grill) and the Webb Memorial Library and Civic Center, which served as a dormitory in an exterior shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.