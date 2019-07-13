Carteret Community Theatre is gearing up for its next musical performance.
“Oklahoma!” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26. There will be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21 and Sunday, July 28.
The community theater’s building is still closed due to damage from Hurricane Florence, but the show will go on at West Carteret High School’s auditorium in Morehead City.
Tickets are $15-24 per person and can be purchased at carteretcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 252-726-1501.
Director Katie Dixon has wanted to bring ‘Oklahoma!’ to life for some time.
“I’ve always wanted to see it on the CCT stage. It’s a family-friendly show that will draw in a crowd. It’s one of my classic, favorite shows,” she said. “It will help remind people that we are still here.”
The show came to life after a conversation between Ms. Dixon and Musical Director Craig Everett.
“We talked last summer, and I agreed to come on as music director if we did ‘Oklahoma!,’” he said. “It’s so appealing to the vast audience, and it’s a wonderful way for CCT to make money for the building fund.”
Mr. Everett and Ms. Dixon said the show is full of community members who banded together to bring the musical to life.
“I am the director of arts education for the school system, and I am excited (for the theater) to partner with the school system” and use the auditorium space, Mr. Everett said. “I like the fact that we are coming together as a community.”
“Oklahoma!,” which has been considered a ground-breaking musical, is Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s 1943 musical adaptation of “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs.
According to the show’s synopsis, “Set in the Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s, this musical tells the story of two pairs of lovers.
“Curly is a cowboy who has trouble admitting his feelings to Laurey, as she does to him, because of their stubbornness.
“Judd, the hired hand at Laurey’s farm, tries to come between them. Ado Annie is torn between Will, a cowboy who has strong feelings for her, and Ali Hakim, a peddler who’s a ladies’ man and doesn’t want to marry her.”
This lively musical features the timeless classics “Oh, what a Beautiful Mornin,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “I Canin’t Say No,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and the triumphant “Oklahoma!”
Ms. Dixon said the show is full of fun moments, and the cast is no stranger to the stage.
“I love all the dancing. It’s a classic dance show and requires all forms,” Ms. Dixon said. “I love the classic songs. It’s something that makes you feel good and everyone knows.”
She said she has a few favorite musical numbers as well, including “The Surrey with a Fringe on Top” and the classic “Oklahoma.”
“This cast, they’ve given me the chills every night,” Ms. Dixon said.
Mr. Everett said he also has a few favorite moments.
“When the men come on the stage it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “Usually the women carry the show… but the men (in the show) have a lot of energy. It’s going to be a fun show.”
Ms. Dixon said she was looking forward to opening night.
“It’s a family-friendly, good old classic,” Ms. Dixon said. “Just because we don’t have a building were still here and we can still do amazing community theater.”
Cast
Bryan McCroury: Curly
Catherine Edwards: Laurey
Leah Czandzerna: Ado Annie
Nathan Thomas: Will Parker
Alice Cashwell: Aunt Eller
Fred Reindl: Jud Fry
Timothy Price: Ali Hakim
Pablo Fulbrook: Andrew Carnes
Alison Vick: Gertie Cummings
David Springle: Cord Elam
Chris Kelley, Jr.:Fred
Jonathan Gladson: Ike Skidmore
Gabe Mayo: Slim
Anthony Furr: Mike
David Griffith: Joe
Michelle Johnson: Ellen
Anne Lindsay: Kate
Kelly Mayo: Virginia
Nicole Cashwell: Vivian
Oklahoma ensemble
Caroline Buchanan
Kathleen Colbert
Maggie Davis
Sophie Dixon
Bryn Flemming
Brooke Graham
Ashley Hall
Jenna Hewes
Ellis Mayo
Gavin Mayo
Zander Mayo
Caroline Moore
Alexis Noel
Cynthia Evans- Robinson
Deborah Robinson
Francine Robinson
Bobbi Jo Scott
Rachel Vangelist
Tori Washington
Noah Whitley
Production team
Katie Dixon: Director
Ann Walker: Producer
Craig Everett: Music director
Christine Leary: Stage Manager
Ariana Guzman: Choreographer
Jonathan Gladson: Choreographer’s assistant
Donald Williams: Set designer
Scott Johnson: Sound designer
Pam Wall: Lighting designer
Donnie Fowler: Set construction
Sarah Tarver: Set artist
Lou Ann Taylor: Prop manager
Jessie Allen: Costume manager
Mary Garvey: Costume manager assistant
Carrie Balicki: Hair and makeup artist
Elisabeth Evans: Assistant hair
Micheal Tonner: Artistic manager
Brain Burnham: Tech manager
Nancy Veitch: Advertising manager
Bob Liebert: Construction consultant
Silvana Botta: Facebook and website manager
Allison Wagaman: Photographer
