Curly and Laurey

Bryan McCroury and Catherine Edwards play Curly and Laurey in the coming production of “Oklahoma!” The cast will take the stage at West Carteret High School during opening night, which is Friday, July 19. (Allison Wagaman photo)

Carteret Community Theatre is gearing up for its next musical performance.

“Oklahoma!” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26. There will be matinee performances at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21 and Sunday, July 28.

The community theater’s building is still closed due to damage from Hurricane Florence, but the show will go on at West Carteret High School’s auditorium in Morehead City.

Tickets are $15-24 per person and can be purchased at carteretcommunitytheatre.com or by calling 252-726-1501.

Director Katie Dixon has wanted to bring ‘Oklahoma!’ to life for some time.

“I’ve always wanted to see it on the CCT stage. It’s a family-friendly show that will draw in a crowd. It’s one of my classic, favorite shows,” she said. “It will help remind people that we are still here.”

The show came to life after a conversation between Ms. Dixon and Musical Director Craig Everett.

“We talked last summer, and I agreed to come on as music director if we did ‘Oklahoma!,’” he said. “It’s so appealing to the vast audience, and it’s a wonderful way for CCT to make money for the building fund.”

Mr. Everett and Ms. Dixon said the show is full of community members who banded together to bring the musical to life.

“I am the director of arts education for the school system, and I am excited (for the theater) to partner with the school system” and use the auditorium space, Mr. Everett said. “I like the fact that we are coming together as a community.”

“Oklahoma!,” which has been considered a ground-breaking musical, is Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s 1943 musical adaptation of “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs.

According to the show’s synopsis, “Set in the Oklahoma territory in the early 1900s, this musical tells the story of two pairs of lovers.

“Curly is a cowboy who has trouble admitting his feelings to Laurey, as she does to him, because of their stubbornness.

“Judd, the hired hand at Laurey’s farm, tries to come between them. Ado Annie is torn between Will, a cowboy who has strong feelings for her, and Ali Hakim, a peddler who’s a ladies’ man and doesn’t want to marry her.”

This lively musical features the timeless classics “Oh, what a Beautiful Mornin,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top,” “I Canin’t Say No,” “People Will Say We’re in Love” and the triumphant “Oklahoma!”  

Ms. Dixon said the show is full of fun moments, and the cast is no stranger to the stage.

“I love all the dancing. It’s a classic dance show and requires all forms,” Ms. Dixon said. “I love the classic songs. It’s something that makes you feel good and everyone knows.”

She said she has a few favorite musical numbers as well, including “The Surrey with a Fringe on Top” and the classic “Oklahoma.”

“This cast, they’ve given me the chills every night,” Ms. Dixon said.

 Mr. Everett said he also has a few favorite moments.

“When the men come on the stage it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “Usually the women carry the show… but the men (in the show) have a lot of energy. It’s going to be a fun show.”

Ms. Dixon said she was looking forward to opening night.

“It’s a family-friendly, good old classic,” Ms. Dixon said. “Just because we don’t have a building were still here and we can still do amazing community theater.”

Cast

Bryan McCroury: Curly    

Catherine Edwards: Laurey

Leah Czandzerna: Ado Annie

Nathan Thomas: Will Parker

Alice Cashwell: Aunt Eller

Fred Reindl: Jud Fry

Timothy Price: Ali Hakim

Pablo Fulbrook: Andrew Carnes

Alison Vick: Gertie Cummings

David Springle: Cord Elam

Chris Kelley, Jr.:Fred

Jonathan Gladson: Ike Skidmore

Gabe Mayo: Slim

Anthony Furr: Mike    

David Griffith: Joe

Michelle Johnson: Ellen

Anne Lindsay: Kate

Kelly Mayo: Virginia

Nicole Cashwell: Vivian

    

Oklahoma ensemble

Caroline Buchanan

Kathleen Colbert

Maggie Davis

Sophie Dixon

Bryn Flemming

Brooke Graham

Ashley Hall

Jenna Hewes

Ellis Mayo

Gavin Mayo

Zander Mayo

Caroline Moore

Alexis Noel

Cynthia Evans- Robinson

Deborah Robinson

Francine Robinson

Bobbi Jo Scott

Rachel Vangelist

Tori Washington

Noah Whitley

Production team

Katie Dixon: Director

Ann Walker: Producer

Craig Everett: Music director

Christine Leary: Stage Manager

Ariana Guzman: Choreographer

Jonathan Gladson: Choreographer’s assistant

Donald Williams: Set designer

Scott Johnson: Sound designer

Pam Wall: Lighting designer

Donnie Fowler: Set construction

Sarah Tarver: Set artist

Lou Ann Taylor: Prop manager

Jessie Allen: Costume manager    

Mary Garvey: Costume manager assistant

Carrie Balicki: Hair and makeup artist

Elisabeth Evans: Assistant hair

Micheal Tonner: Artistic manager

Brain Burnham: Tech manager

Nancy Veitch: Advertising manager

Bob Liebert: Construction consultant

Silvana Botta: Facebook and website manager

Allison Wagaman: Photographer

