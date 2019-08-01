On Monday, Aug. 12, an audience will have the opportunity to savor a dinner, enjoy the musings of a humorist and support the grassroots effort behind the hometown production of “Honour, The Musical.”
Written by Bill Hand, with music by Simon Spalding, “Honour, The Musical” tells the story of the Stanly-Spaight duel. It also reveals the story of Sarah Rice, a slave of Richard Dobbs Spaight, and her son by John Stanly.
It is hometown story written and presented by local talent, which has sparked a communitywide effort to pitch in and make it a reality.
The benefit for “Honour, The Musical” will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the O. Marks building.
Tickets are $50 per person and are available at the New Bern Historical Society by calling 252-638-8558 and at HonourTheMusical.com.
Tickets must be purchased by Monday.
Ticketholders will enjoy a buffet of beef tips and grilled chicken, served with the kind of comfort-food sides that made Baker’s Kitchen famous.
Acclaimed American humorist Mark Twain, embodied by Mr. Hand, will entertain, while Steve Tyson will emcee the occasion.
All the proceeds will go to support the production of “Honour, The Musical.”
Event organizer Lisa Lee invites everyone to attend.
“Bill Hand uses his talents to help so many organizations and people across New Bern,” she said in a recent press release. “Let’s all come out and support him and this great New Bern production.”
“Honour, The Musical” is presented by the New Bern Historical Society in partnership with Craven Community College, CarolinaEast Health System and the New Bern Sun Journal.
The premiere kicks off a two-weekend run Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Orringer Auditorium at Craven Community College.
Tickets will be available Friday, Nov. 1.
