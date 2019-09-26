This year’s Christmas Show by Gaylon Pope & SweetWater will come earlier than usual.
Due to a heavy Christmas Show tour schedule, the group perform the ninth annual Christmas show at Joslyn Hall, located on the campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Gaylon & SweetWater always begin their 40-day Christmas Show schedule in Morehead City.
According to Mr. Pope, 75% of this year’s show will be new.
“(There will be) a lot of changes this year and a couple of Christmas characters that you do not want to miss; but not to worry, there will still be some of your all-time favorites as well,” he said in a recent press release. “We are very excited about all of our fans turning out again this year to help us celebrate with this holiday spectacular, that will celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
This past year, the group toured and has been featured on TV and radio. It added a live band that will join them during their festival and corporate shows again in 2020.
Mr. Pope said with the live band, the group hopes to be on the roster for Morehead City’s Alive at Five concert series next year.
This year’s Christmas Show will be a one show, one-night event.
“Last year’s show sold out and left people still wanting tickets, so this year in an effort to assist those that could not get in last year, the tickets have gone on sale early, in hopes ticket buyers will have more time to make early plans and get their tickets before they are gone,” Mr. Pope said.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at The Kountry Kitchen located in Brandywine Shopping Center located on Highway 70 in Morehead City, across from the Chevrolet dealership or by calling 919-915-1422.
Advanced ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 12.
Tickets will be available at the door only upon availability and will cost $3 more.
