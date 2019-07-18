In an attempt to raise money for hurricane repairs and building renovations, Carteret Community Theatre will host “The Show Must Go On” Capital Campaign Gala later this month.
The gala starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 27. It will be held at the Coral Bay Club in Atlantic Beach.
There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live music and dancing with the Soul Psychedelique Orchestra and a silent action to help rebuild the theater.
Howell Binkley, a Broadway lighting designer, two-time Tony Award winner and Sir Laurence Olivier Award winner, will act as the campaign’s official spokesperson.
“We are trying. After 70 years of providing a live cultural arts experience in this county, we don’t want to see it disappear,” said Ann Dill Walker, a member of the theater’s board of directors who is involved with the capital campaign efforts.
When Hurricane Florence hit in September, the theater’s building took a hit. It has been closed to the public since the storm.
Currently, the theater is completely gutted on the inside, but there are plans in the works to renovate and redesign the building. The campaign goal is $1.5 million. So far, the group has raised $50,000.
Ms. Walker said not everyone can go to Durham to see a live performance and that’s why the theater and the capital campaign are so important for the community.
With the help of the steering committee, composed of Alan Leary, Carol Lohr, Sally Lumpkin, Dean Wagaman and David Walker, planning for the campaign has been underway for some time.
“We believe this campaign ‘The Show Must Go On’ is supporting our community by enhancing the live theatre experience as well as promoting the tourism industry,” the steering committee said in a statement. “The Capital Campaign is for the future of the Carteret Community Theatre. The theatre will become a larger presence in the downtown area, creating new opportunities for businesses and restaurants to serve and interact with the theatre-going public.
“Each year the Carteret Community Theatre produces and presents over 20+ performances and events attracting up to 18,000+ people.
“Renovations are necessary to enhance the theatre experience for the audience, and improve the working conditions provided to the artists. These changes will allow for larger casts as well as meeting the requirement for traveling performing artists. With a newly updated facility, CCT will be positioned to attract new visitors, increase ticket sales, and remain a leader in the eastern North Carolina cultural community by helping to sustain a rich quality of life for those who live, work and play in the area,” the committee continued.
The theater was created in 1953. The first productions were historical and promoted cultural enrichment and educated the public on the area’s history.
In the 70 years the theater has been active in the community, the organization has produced more than 160 major productions, as well as written and performed TV commercials for the literacy council, promoted and assisted with arts programs in county schools, given numerous programs for local civic clubs and for academically gifted students and hosted performances by the Charlotte Opera Co., the National Shakespeare Co. and the N.C. Shakespeare Festival Co.
CCT President Carolyn Evans encourages the public to participate in the gala and help transform the theater to a home for all of the arts in the county.
“Whether you crawl through the window, barge through the door, or step over the threshold, we invite you to take a leap of faith with us into the future,” she said. “The Carteret Community Theatre has big dreams that we’d like to share with you. With your help our theatre can become a showcase throughout Eastern Carolina. You have already shown your support through your attendance, your volunteerism, your encouraging comments and yes, your contributions as well. However, while dreams may be free, bringing them to fruition takes a financial investment.
“The CCT has the potential to become another powerful enticement to attract tourism to our area. With the support of the Arts Organizations, businesses and citizens, like, you, we can create a community where the Cultural Arts can flourish and grow. So, let’s all join hands and make this leap because ‘We’re acting up on the Crystal Coast,’” she concluded.
Tickets for the gala are $65 for individuals or $125 per couple. Those planning to attend need to RSVP by Tuesday. Seating is limited to 350 people.
There are also sponsorship opportunities.
For a donation of $2,000, donors can be a Platinum Sponsor and receive eight tickets to the gala, two seat plaques in the theater, first-tier recognition in all marketing material and recognition on social media and the CCT website.
For a donation of $1,000, donors can be a Gold Sponsor and receive six tickets to the gala, one seat plaque in the theater, second-tier recognition in all marketing material and recognition on social media and the CCT website.
For a donation of $500, donors can be a Silver Sponsor and receive four tickets to the gala and third-tier recognition in all marketing material.
For a donation of $250, donors can be a Bronze Sponsor and receive two tickets to the gala and recognition in all marketing material.
For more information on the gala, to purchase tickets or find out how to become a sponsor, call the theater at 252-497-8919.
