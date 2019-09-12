A little bit of magic is coming to Carteret County, thanks to the show “Magixperience,” performed by Billy Collins, Bryan Sanders and Brandon Gerald.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at Joslyn Hall on the campus of Carteret Community College. It is the first stop in a magic show tour of North Carolina. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Those who attend the show will be able to witness a plethora of magical entertainment involving traditional sleight of hand, illusions and magic of the mind, which will bring the ultimate magic experience, according to the magicians.
There will be levitations, mind-reading and plenty of comedy.
The Morehead City show is the first of 10 performances on the tour, which will go from Morehead City to Raleigh.
Morehead City seemed like a natural start for the group’s tour.
“We decided to start our tour in Morehead City for a couple of reasons,” Mr. Collins said. “One it’s our home base and we get so much support. We have no clue when we will be back in the area and we didn’t want our hometown to miss it. The main reason is that the people in this area are so great and love to have a good time. This show is a good time.”
The group has been performing magic tricks for years.
Mr. Gerald found a love for magic at a young age. He started reading magic books, buying magic kits and studying the art of magic. He took a four-year hiatus while attending East Carolina University.
After college in 2011, he became a magic demonstrator at Universal Studios, after which he went to work for one of the largest magic companies in the world, Penguin Magic.
“Brandon is a perfect fit in the band of misfits,” Mr. Collins said.
Mr. Sanders started his career at 15 years old and the same year, his grandfather, who also was a magician, died and left Mr. Sanders all his magic memorabilia.
“From that point on Bryan didn’t slow down in magic and for the past 12 years has performed for many corporations, school, and theaters throughout the state,” Mr. Collins said.
Mr. Collins started magic at 16 years old when he dabbled here and there.
“Sports, school, and life kinda took center stage, no pun intended, but I never gave up on wanting to perform magic in front of as many people as possible,” he said. “I had a passion for the stage but I am a better magician than an actor so about 15 years ago I started to really concentrate on magic and performance of stage magic.”
Mr. Collins said “Magixperience” is intended for a mature audience, preferably those over the age of 16.
“The content is not vulgar, in any means but a little more sophisticated than your typical magic show,” he said. “During ‘Magixperience’ our audience members will be thoroughly entertained with a combination of amazing magic, mind-reading, comedy, audience interaction, and that feeling of believing in that one moment (they) revert back to being a kid…enjoy something that may seem impossible.
“Our job is to suspend the problems and stress of everyday life. And give them something they have fun with,” he continued.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door.
