Last year’s inaugural Crystal Coast Winter Rock-N-Roll Festival was a such a sold-out smash that festival organizers decided to make it a double.
This year’s gig is scheduled for Saturday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the Monkia Jaymes Band leading off at 7:30 p.m. and Sidewinder following.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets, visit carteretcommunitytheatre.tix.com.
Sidewinder – which rocked the room with Nantucket last year — is back.
Opening this time will be the Raleigh-based Monika Jaymes Band, which plans not only to set the stage for Sidewinder, but also give it a run for its money.
“I think we are going to take you on an exciting musical tour of some of the best music that was ever written, and maybe toss in an original or two. We hand-picked the set to get you all warmed up for Sidewinder,” said Monika Jaymes, formidable frontman for her self-named band.
No shrinking violet, Ms. Jaymes does not wear her heart on her sleeve, but will attest to the fact the title of the band’s forthcoming “Barbed wire and Braids” record hits pretty close to home.
When asked in a recent email interview if the album title sums up her personality, Ms. Jaymes replied, “Yeah. I think that would be fairly accurate.”
Sidewinder’s story is fairly well-known. Formed from the remnants of several local cover bands in Wilmington during the late 1970s, Sidewinder relocated to Raleigh in 1981 as one of the founding acts for Showtime Agency.
Guitarist Ronnie Brothers was one of the original members and later became the group’s manager.
Sidewinder developed a regional following and made it to the semi-final round of the nationally syndicated TV show “Star Search” in early 1984.
The band went through numerous personnel changes during the roughly 16-year run and disbanded as Chameleon in 1994.
Through it all, the band’s resolve to “deliver high-quality rock ‘n’ roll with state-of-the-art production and first-rate showmanship” has remained constant.
Growing up Monika
One imagines that the guys in Sidewinder can appreciate — and relate — to what Ms. Jaymes and her band are going through: growing up listening to the favorites of the day (Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin, Heart, Rickie Lee Jones, etc.) and trying to capture some of that root mojo themselves.
“I grew up in a musical family,” Ms. Jaymes said.
“My mother was one of eight (children), and they all sing very well. A couple of them play instruments. They were tobacco farmers, they worked together and sang together. I can’t remember a time thinking this was a choice. It just came easy to me. I guess I was lucky to have inherited the gift of music.”
She has worked hard to hone that gift.
“I think I modeled my musical self after the different things that I liked about a lot of performers,” she said. “When I was a teenager, I wanted to be just like Stevie, of course. Who didn’t? But I grew out of that. Now, it means more to me that I have a unique sound and writing style.”
The full version of the current Monika Jaymes Band is Paul T. Baker, lead guitar; Jeff Nance, rhythm, electric guitar and vocals; Tony Mills, bass guitar; LP Hitzigrath, keyboards; Kate Martin, drums and vocals; and Ms. Jaymes, guitar (she prefers Martin for acoustic and Fender Telecaster for electric) and vocals.
You can expect to see and hear a lot more from them in the near future.
Ms. Jaymes and company have performed with the aforementioned Nantucket, as well as Artimus Pyle, the Nitty Gritty Band, Edwin McCain and the Moonshine Rabbits.
Their frontman is a prolific songwriter in her own right, but the MJB also covers everything from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Kid Rock.
Ms. Jaymes has received nominations for numerous Carolina Music and Charlotte Music awards as “Best Rock Female” and “Best Country Female” in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
Her band is also developing a Carteret County connection.
“We played the area quite a bit during the summer. In addition to the Rock and Roll Fest, we are currently booked for St. Patty’s in Emerald Isle, the Beaufort Beer and Wine Fest, the Beaufort Oyster Festival, Swansboro’s summer music series, and
‘Fishing for a Cure’ in Emerald isle this year,” she said.
“We are especially excited about (the rock ‘n’ roll festival) this year, though, because Sidewinder is from our hometown and we are huge fans,” she continued. “We have never gotten the chance to play with them, so that’s exciting in itself and we have never played the Crystal Coast Civic Center. Seems every time we play this area, we leave with new friends. Good people, good weather, and good music. What else could you ask for?”
