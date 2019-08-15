The Down East Folk Arts Society has announced the first of three performances in the 2019 fall concert series, which runs September through November.
Sally Barris, a singer and songwriter from Nashville, Tenn., will perform the first concerts in the series.
Ms. Barris will perform at The City Stage, 901B Pollock St., New Bern, Wednesday, Sept. 11. Doors open at 5 p.m. The show is from 7-8:30 p.m. Dinner and drinks will be available.
She will also perform at Clawson’s 1905 Restaurant at 425 Front St. in Beaufort Thursday, Sept. 12.
The show is from 6:30-8 p.m. and dinner and drinks will be available before the show.
Her final performance is from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at St. Claires Coffee House at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path. Drinks will be available.
According to a release, Ms. Barris holds her own as an evocative singer and striking songwriter.
She’s had songs recorded by Kathy Mattea, Trisha Yearwood and Martina McBride, received a Grammy nomination and is now making a living as a traveling performer.
She often lends her talents to a trio called the Waymores, joining hit songwriters Don Henry and Tom Kimmel for fun-filled shows.
In October, the performers will be the Crystal Coast Community Choir, a Crystal Coast gospel group led by Al Norwood of Morehead City.
In November, the performer will be singer/songwriter Jane Kramer from Asheville.
In keeping with the society’s mission to “Build Community Through Music” and preserve the folk arts, admission to all of the Down East Folk Arts Society 2019 fall concerts are free, though donations will be accepted.
