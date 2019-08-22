The Bluegrass trio Rock Bottom Deal will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall of Riverside United Methodist Church in New Bern.
Rock Bottom Deal performs bluegrass, gospel and other acoustic music. The band combines vocal harmony with the sounds of guitar, fiddle and bass.
Dave Knight plays guitar and provides most of the group’s lead vocals. Hal Cameron plays upright bass and sings tenor or baritone. Simon Spalding plays fiddle and sings baritone or tenor.
Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Ave. A.
The doors will open around 2:30 p.m., a half-hour before the music starts. There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.
For information, call 252-631-4117.
