Downtown Morehead City Inc. is giving the public an opportunity to enjoy a free concert from The Embers as the band takes center stage Thursday.
The last of six family-friendly, free concerts starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., on the waterfront in downtown Morehead City.
Outside beverages and coolers are not allowed, but drinks will be available for purchase.
The Embers have solidified a position as a thriving musical entity, leaving a mark on listeners for decades, according to a recent release.
The Embers boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and continue to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship and professionalism.
Having been inducted into the S.C. Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and most recently the S.C. Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music.
The band has traveled the country and the world performing for the highest dignitaries to the hottest backyard fraternity parties.
The Embers also traveled throughout South Korea to perform a Christmas special, “Christmas with the Embers,” on American military bases for troops in December 2007 and 2008.
The band was awarded Military Coins of Excellence for its distinguished service.
The group considers the genre of beach music “music with a memory” and has been creating lasting memories since its inception in 1958.
For more information, visit theembersband.net.
Free parking for the concert is available throughout downtown and in various city lots. Handicapped parking spaces are reserved in the city’s 9th Street Lot behind the Jaycee Park Rest Station.
If arriving by boat, reserve a slip online with the town of Morehead City or call the Morehead City dockmaster at 252-725-5025 for reservations.
