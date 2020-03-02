The American Music Festival of Carteret County presents cellist Caroline Stinson and pianist Molly Morkoski in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Ms. Morkoski and Canadian cellist Ms. Stinson are international performers of critical acclaim.
Their program, “Reflections,” is full of music from Debussy, Paert, Bloch, Saint Saens and Brahms and includes Brahms’ “Cello Sonata in E minor,” Arvo Paert’s meditative “Spiegel I’m Spiegel” and Debussy’s “Sonata” for cello and piano.
All local AMF concerts are held at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City. Parking is free.
Tickets are $32 and can be purchased online or at the door. Tickets for students or active duty military are $16 and are available at the door.
For more information and tickets visit americanmusicfestival.org, or call 252-342-5034.
