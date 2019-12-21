Riverside United Methodist Church welcomes one and all to a celebration of Christmas with music and scripture.
The Lessons & Carols service begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Everyone is welcome to sing along with traditional Christmas carols led by the Riverside UMC Choir, Music Director Simon Spalding and guest singers and musicians. Between the carols, the story of Christmas will be told through selected scripture readings.
Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Ave. A in New Bern.
There is no admission charge, but organizers will accept donations to Riverside UMC.
