The Black Market Trust, a pop/jazz group from Los Angeles, Calif., will take center stage Thursday, Jan. 23 for Pamlico Musical Society concert.
Consisting of five world-class musicians who have traveled the globe recording and performing on the world’s biggest stages, the band will take the stage at the Old Theater in Oriental.
The evening will feature vocal and instrumental material from The Great American Songbook infused with Django Reinhardt’s romantic and virtuosic flavor.
Since the 2012 release of their all-instrumental debut album “The Black Market Trust,” a milestone in the genre of gypsy jazz, the band has gone on to record two more albums, maintain a busy touring schedule and have its music featured on TV shows like the ABC television series “Happy Endings” and the Hulu original program “Casual.” Its sophomore album “II” featured a Top 10 hit on the Adult Contemporary charts, a signature version of “Route 66.”
Tickets to the concert are $22 and are available in Oriental at Nautical Wheelers, 411 Broad St., and online at pamlicomusic.org.
Tickets for sold-out shows may become available at the door last minute. Check at the box office at 7:15 p.m.
For more information, call 252-617-2125.
