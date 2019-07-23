The Werewolves will be making their first appearance at Fort Macon State Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
The high-energy band is based out of eastern North Carolina and has played many local venues. It plays an array of rock, blues and swamp boogie.
All concerts at Fort Macon are free, although donations are welcome.
Concertgoers should come early and bring a picnic basket and lawn chairs.
No alcohol or pets are permitted within the fort walls.
Water and assorted soft drinks will be available for a donation of $1.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside the fort’s visitor center auditorium.
Fort Macon is located at the east end of Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.
Call the fort at 252-726-3775 for information about the many events and experiences available. Call or 252-447-1625 for concert information.
Those interested can also visit friendsoffortmacon.org.
