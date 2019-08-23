Join in on the end of summer fun. Bring your kids, grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes and bring your lawn chairs to hear Bounce! Party Band as they take center stage Thursday, Sept. 5.
This concert was rescheduled from Aug. 16 due to weather. The new performance is from 5-8 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., Morehead City.
Outside beverages and coolers are not allowed, but drinks will be available for purchase.
According to a release, Bounce! is an eclectic group of musicians with years of experience, talent and chemistry.
The band is from the Raleigh/Durham area. It plays dance songs from the last 40 years.
For more information, visit bouncepartyband.com.
The remaining 2019 Alive at Five lineup is Thursday, Sept. 19, Jim Quick & the Coastline Band and Thursday, Oct. 17, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard.
Free parking is available throughout downtown and in various city lots. Handicapped parking spaces are reserved in the city’s 9th Street Lot behind the Jaycee Park rest station.
If arriving by boat, reserve your slip online at the town of Morehead City or call the Morehead City dockmaster at 252-725-5025 for reservations.
