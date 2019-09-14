At 7 p.m. Friday the Lopez Tabor Duo will perform in the live acoustic sanctuary of St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, at 920 Salter Path Road in Salter Path.
Alfonso Lopez, violin, and Michelle Tabor, piano, will present “A Musical Tour from 17th Century Europe to 21st Century Latin America.”
This varied program is divided into two parts separated by a brief intermission. This is a nonticketed concert sponsored by the Carteret Arts Forum. Donations are welcome and will support the St. Francis concert series.
The Lopez Tabor Duo have performed and toured together in the southeastern U.S. and Venezuela since 2004.
Mr. Lopez is concertmaster of the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra, the national and principal orchestra, which has been nominated twice to receive a Latin Grammy award. He is also a conductor, teacher and composer.
Ms. Tabor grew up in Venezuela and now lives in Tallahassee, Fla.
She holds doctorate, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in music from Florida State University, the University of Denver and Tulane University.
For more information on the duo, visit lopeztaborduo.moonfruit.com.
