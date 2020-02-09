Juno-nominated vocalist Barbara Lica will give a Valentine’s Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Theater in Oriental.
Ms. Lica is a Canadian jazz vocalist and songwriter celebrated for a unique approach that stresses subtlety, grace and storytelling, according to a recent release.
“Based in Toronto, she captivates audiences all over North America with her genuine warmth, confident stage presence, and absolutely charming personality,” organizers said in the release.
Ms. Lica will also conduct an informance, free and open to the public, at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Oriental United Methodist Church, hosted by Prime Time.
Both events are presented by Pamlico Musical Society.
A seasoned act on the Canadian and American club and festival circuits, Ms. Lica has performed from New York City’s Birdland to Toronto’s Koerner Hall.
She has also headlined at festivals across the continent, including Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Vancouver International Jazz Festival and Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival. She’s opened for the likes of Christian McBride, Pat Metheny, Bob Dorough and Terence Blanchard.
Named one of Canada’s top five jazz singers in 2012 and nominated for a 2017 Juno Award for “Best Vocal Jazz Album,” Ms. Lica is currently promoting her newest album, “You’re Fine” (Justin Time Records, November 2018).
The work is a collaborative effort between Toronto and Nashville-based musicians, blending jazz, country and folk influences.
Tickets to the concert are $22 and are available in Oriental at Nautical Wheelers, 411 Broad St., and online at pamlicomusic.org.
For more information, call 252-617-2125.
