Carolina East Singers, under the direction of Susan Gillis Bailey, will offer its sixth annual Christmas concerts at 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8 at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
Tickets for the concerts are now on sale for $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from choir members or at the First Presbyterian Church office, 1604 Arendell St. in Morehead City; Williams True Value Hardware, 3011 Bridges St. in Morehead City; The Pool and Patio Store in Atlantic Station Shopping Center in Atlantic Beach; and First Bank, 1503 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
The choir will open the concert with Dan Forrest’s 2018 composition “Lux-The Dawn From on High,” a piece in five movements.
“Dan Forrest is a gifted composer whose music will take our singers and our audience through a range of emotions — awe, tears, joy and wonder,” Ms. Bailey said in a recent press release.
In addition to “Lux,” the audience will hear a variety of musical styles, including a spiritual, classic Christmas hymns, a 16th century traditional carol and light-hearted versions of popular and classic holiday songs.
The choir will be accompanied by pianist Dayton Vesper and a 10-piece orchestra. String musicians include Josh Doggett, Barbara Salter Gates, Angela Jovanovich, Dee Braxton-Pellegrino and Bryan Shaw on bass.
Wind musicians are oboist Avery Kimball and Sharon Voss on flute.
Brass musician Elijah Barclift will play the French horn and on trumpet is Jason Robinson. Jonathan Fick is returning to Carolina East Singers again this year as percussionist.
Carolina East Singers began offering community concerts in 2013. Members perform three concerts per year, a Saturday and Sunday concert in early December and one in the spring.
Persons interested in joining the choir are invited to audition prior to each new concert season by contacting the church office at 252-247-2202.
