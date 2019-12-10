The Morehead Brass Consortium, background, along with, seated from left, Maddie Mansfield, Sunnie Gail Ballou and Susan Griffith and, not shown, a 60-voice mass choir accompanied by Sharon Voss on flute, Jacob Smith on bass and Will Whitehurst on percussion, will make spirits bright as it presents a free concert full of the songs of Christmas Sunday at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. (Contributed photo)