An upcoming concert will benefit Project Christmas Cheer.
The event is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
Susan Griffith, pianist, and Sunnie Gail Ballou will perform traditional and secular Christmas carols and songs on two pianos and the organ.
The concert includes selections such as “Silent Night,” Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” “O Come, O Come, Emanuel,” Chopin’s
“Revolutionary Etude,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies” from “The Nutcracker.”
The combined choirs of First United Methodist Church and First Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Ralph Wade, will perform two selections from the musical “Sing Christmas!”
The choirs will be accompanied by Ms. Griffith and Ms. Ballou, with Jacob Smith on upright bass and Will Whitehurst on percussion.
The Morehead Brass Consortium will do a number of selections accompanied by their trivia backgrounds.
Ms. Ballou will play a varied program that will show off the features of church’s tracker, Visser Rowland on pipe organ.
A “Christmas Wish,” sung by Maddie Mansfield, will dive into the hurried Christmas season.
The concert will conclude with brass quintet, piano, organ, mass choir and congregation singing “The Hallelujah Chorus.”
Those planning to attend should arrive early, as the church only seats 300 attendees. There will be an overflow room in the parlor.
The concert will also be recorded by Bill Robinson. DVDs may be ordered by calling the church office at 252-247-2202 and will be available by Friday, Dec. 20 for a donation of $25.
