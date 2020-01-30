The American Music Festival of Carteret County will present Volante Winds in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
“With their intoxicating stage presence and joyful music making, this vivacious ensemble from Indiana University’s famous Jacobs School of Music has already secured international residencies in South Korea, Japan and Spain and won national awards,” organizers said in a recent release.
The program includes performances of Eugene Bozza’s “Scherzo” (1944); Paul Hindemith’s “Kleine Kammermusik” (1922); Jean Francaix’s “L’Heure du berger” (Musique de brasserie) (1947); Paul Taffanel’s “Quintet for Winds” (1876); Nino Rota’s “Piccola Offerta Musicale” (1943); Frigyes Hidas’s “Lo svago” (Quintet No. 2) (1969); and Giulio Briccialdi’s “Potpourri fantastico sul Barbieri di Siviglia del Mo. Rossini.”
Tickets are $32 and can be purchased online or at the door. Parking is free.
Tickets for students or active-duty military are $16 and are available at the door.
For more information and tickets, visit americanmusicfestival.org or call 252-342-5034.
