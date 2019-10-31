The Broad Street Clinic is planning its signature fundraising event for Saturday, Nov. 9 at Joslyn Hall on the Carteret Community College campus.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. with a social hour of wine and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a concert featuring Jeanne Jolly. She will be singing selections from her three albums, “Falling In Carolina,” “Angels” and “A Place to Run,” plus covers.
“The clinic is thrilled to again have Jeanne perform,” organizers said in a release. “This will be her fifth event supporting fundraising efforts for the clinic. She has established quite a fan base in the area.”
Ms. Jolly is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Raleigh.
After graduating from the New England Conservatory with a master’s degree in vocal performance, Ms. Jolly began her musical career as a featured vocalist for Chris Botti, a Grammy award-winning jazz trumpet player.
While touring with Mr. Botti, she worked with world-renowned symphonies and performed at venues such as Carnegie Hall and played marquee events such as the Monterey Jazz Festival. She has also performed with the N.C. Symphony’s Pops Concert.
Ms. Jolly’s artistry encompasses the heartfelt confessional quality of the singer-songwriter tradition, the earthiness of American roots music, a hint of jazz sophistication and the smoldering emotionality of soul balladry, according to the release.
The Broad Street Clinic is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that provides health care to qualified, uninsured and underinsured residents of Carteret County and surrounding areas.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the clinic, which provides free medical care and medications for chronic diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, thyroid and pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases.
Fundraisers such as this are critical to the clinic’s day-to-day operation.
For more information about the clinic and tickets for this fundraising event, visit the clinic’s website broadstreetclinic.org or call 252-726-4562.
