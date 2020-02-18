The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Bounce Party Band will be performing at this year’s Crystal Ball.
The event theme is “Celebrating Business,” and in addition to the annual awards, the gavel will be handed over to Christina Fulcher, who will take the reins as chamber chairperson from John Hagle starting in July.
The 2020 Crystal Ball will be Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. The dinner-dance is cocktail attire appropriate.
A meal and desserts from Class Act Catering will be served during the event, and a cash bar will be available throughout the evening.
“The Bounce Party Band is a group of musicians with tremendous talent, boundless energy and amazing chemistry,” according to the band’s website.
The band features multiple lead vocalists, a LED light show, high quality sound and the biggest dance hits from the last 50 years.
In addition to dinner and dancing, there will be a short awards ceremony recognizing Ambassador of the Year, Award for Extraordinary Chamber Leadership, Small Business of the Year, Award for Public Service and Citizen of the Year.
“This event is open to the public, and you don’t have to be a Chamber member to be part of the fun,” Tom Kies, president of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, said. “We invite everyone to come, have a good time, and help us celebrate business here on the Crystal Coast.”
Tickets are $60 per person, and tables that guarantee reserved seating for eight people are $600.
Sponsorships for chamber members are still available. Ticket holders must be age 21 or older. Visit nccoastchamber.com for more information or call 252-726-6350.
Tickets can also be purchased by stopping by the chamber at 801 Arendell St., Suite 1, in Morehead City from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
