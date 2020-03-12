The Crystal Coast Choral Society has been hard at work since early January practicing for the spring concert.
The concert is set for 2 p.m. April 26 in the Earl Taylor Performing Arts Center at White Oak High School in Jacksonville.
This will be a one-time performance of the complete Handel’s “Messiah,” featuring guest conductor Dr. Jonathan Griffith, principal conductor and co-founder of Distinguished Concerts International New York.
The 65-member chorus will be accompanied by an 18-piece orchestra and will feature four professional vocal soloists: Nancy King, Daniel Shirley, Lewis Moore and Bryan Pollock.
Preparing the chorus for the performance during regular Tuesday evening rehearsals, as well as additional Saturday rehearsals, is CCCS Music Director Finley Woolston, accompanied by pianist Teresa Boykin.
Concert tickets purchased in advance are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Children ages 10 and under are free. Tickets will be $25 at the door.
Advance tickets can be purchased from any choral society member or by visiting crystalcoastchoralsociety.org.
To raise funds for this performance, the CCCS will be holding a silent auction, titled “Too Hot to Handel,” from March 21-30 the Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center in Cape Carteret.
Bidding for new and gently used display items begins at 8 a.m. March 21 and ends at 10 a.m. March 30.
A pancake breakfast is also planned for March 21 and April 18 from 7-10 a.m. at Highway 55, 686 West Corbett Ave., Swansboro.
Tickets for the pancake breakfast are $5 and can be purchased from any chorus member or at crystalcoastchoralsociety.org with a small convenience fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.