The Monster Truck Jam will be at the Newport Flea Mall Friday and Saturday, weather permitting. There will be six monster trucks at the event, including one of the Big Foot trucks. There will also be a monster truck ride for spectators enjoy for a fee. There are food vendors on site. It is sponsored by the Newport Flea Mall and Event Grounds and Morehead Motor Co. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Advance adult tickets are $18. At the gate, adult tickets will be $20. Children ages 6-12 are $8, and children age 5 and under are free. To purchase tickets, visit newportfleamall.com or Country Aire Rental in Newport, Beaufort, Cape Carteret or New Bern. Tickets can also be purchased at the Newport Flea Mall. (Dylan Ray photo)
