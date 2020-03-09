As spring approaches, girls and families are counting down to warmer weather and all it brings, including Girl Scout summer camp.
Campers will have opportunities to unleash their inner go-getter, innovator, risk-taker and leader. Girls can also join in leadership and adventure experiences at Camp Mary Atkinson in Johnston County, Camp Hardee in Beaufort County and Camp Graham in Vance County.
Girl Scout camp is available to all girls in rising second to 12th grade, not just Girl Scouts. While attending, they may make friends and memories that last a lifetime.
Girls can choose to spend their week participating in traditional camp activities, learning how to ride a horse or going on an adventure as well as rock climbing.
While each camp offers something unique, all three feature core camping activities like archery, watersports, hiking and field games, arts and crafts and swimming.
Girls can also register to attend specialty sessions focused on outdoor cooking, nature photography, the environment and more.
Horse camp and surf camp are also available for select grade levels.
Visit nccoastalpines.org to RSVP for one of the free open house events in early March for a sneak peek.
Registration is now open, and overnight and day camp sessions are available.
To register, call 919-782-3021 or visit nccoastalpines.org. Financial assistance is available to those who quality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.