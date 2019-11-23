The holidays are approaching, and Beaufort is getting ready for the festivities.
“The holidays are special time of year and there is no better place to shop, dine and stay than in ‘America’s Favorite Town,’” said Susan Sanders, president of the Beaufort Development Association.
Here’s a look at some of the events that have made Santa’s nice list:
• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily: The Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary Club will again be selling Christmas trees and wreaths next to Beaufort Ace Home Center on Live Oak Street.
• Santa arrives by boat on the Beaufort waterfront: 11 a.m. Friday.
• Small Business Saturday: Saturday.
• Tree lighting and sing-along: 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Beaufort, next to Dock House restaurant.
• Santa’s Workshop on the Beaufort waterfront: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Saturday, Dec. 7, 14 and 21. On Dec. 7, Santa will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. at the town docks, next to the Dock House restaurant.
• 25th annual John Costlow Christmas Train Show: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. For more information, call Doug Doubleday at 252-728- 2259.
• Wreath Decorating Contest: 4-6:30 p.m. Dec. 6.
• Beaufort Lions Club Pancake Breakfast with Santa: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at Ribeye’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar. The cost is $6 per person. For more information, call 252-728-6105.
• Pancakes with Santa to benefit Beaufort Fire Department: 8-10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Beaufort Fire Station. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 5.
• Beaufort Christmas Parade: 1-2 p.m. Dec. 7. To register, call Susan Sanders at 252-241-4485.
• 26th annual Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla: 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 7. There is a $25 entry fee to participate. For more information, call 252-728-7317 or visit maritimefriends.org.
• Sixth annual Race to the North Pole: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 in the parking lot on Front Street. For more details, call 252-504-2400.
• Eighth annual Beaufort Holiday Artwalk: 2-5 p.m. Dec. 14 in historic downtown Beaufort. For more information, call 252-728-5225 or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
• Eleventh annual Christmas Candlelight Tour: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14 in historic downtown Beaufort. Tickets are $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 252-728-5225 or visit beauforthistoricsite.org.
• 2019 Beaufort Claus Crawl: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 in downtown Beaufort. There are only 300 tickets available. A $15 ticket provides raffle entry, discounts at participating locations, a free drink mug and swag. For more information, email connectcarteret@gmail.com or call 252-726-6350.
• Olde Fashioned Holiday Farmers’ Market: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 21 under the live oak trees on the grounds of the Carteret County courthouse in Beaufort.
• Beaufort’s Buccaneers New Year’s: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at John Newton Park, next to the Dock House. The Big Roast is from 5-7 p.m. and the Pirate Plunge is at 7 p.m.
For more information, visit the official website for Beaufort Development Association at beaufortnc.com.
