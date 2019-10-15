With Halloween right around the corner, it is time to start thinking about all the costume possibilities.
The options are endless and there are many creative characters to choose from.
Carolina Party Inc. in Swansboro has costumes for adults and children alike. President Diane Delorier provided a list of this year’s most requested costumes.
“Hit TV shows and movies are setting the trends for the costumes most asked for,” she said in a recent email interview.
Children’s costumes in demand are:
“Toy Story 4,” Buzz, Woody, Jessie, Forky and Bo Peep
Minecraft Creeper, Steve.
“Aladdin,” Princess Jasmine, Aladdin and the Genie
“Descendants 3,” Mal, Evie and Audrey
Superhero characters such as Captain Marvel, Hulk, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Flash and Shazam!
“The Incredibles,” The Parr kids, Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack
“Five Nights at Freddy’s,” Freddy and Foxy
“PJ Masks,” Gecko, Owlette and Catboy
“Paw Patrol,” Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble and Everett
“Chucky is the most asked for ‘classic killer,’ so far,” Ms. Delorier said. “Kids love being skeletons, vampires and witches…might seem like with all that is available they would want to be something different, but so often want to be a ‘classic’ Halloween character.”
She said other costumes have been popular, as well.
“Other costumes asked for in plentitude are classics like mermaids, pirates, unicorns, dinosaurs and ninjas,” she said. “A rose gold Minnie Mouse costume was released this year and is quite the hit.
“Harry Potter is a highly requested costume year in and year out! Star Wars is also high requested (Storm Trooper). A song has set the world looking for ‘Baby Shark’ costumes...shark costumes are very popular,” she continued.
Other popular characters are Anna and Elsa from “Frozen 2” and Fortnite characters Skull Trooper and The Nutcracker.
Women’s most requested costumes are:
Witch
Jesse from “Toy Story 4”
Mary Poppins
Little Red Riding Hood
1970s- and 1980s-era costumes
Harley Quinn from “Suicide Squad”
Oktoberfest costumes
“Frozen” characters Anna and Elsa
“The Addams Family” Morticia and Wednesday
“Belle” from Beauty and the Beast
Women’s suffrage costumes
Flapper dresses
“Clueless,” Cher Horowitz’s yellow plaid outfit
Mermaid
Sally from “Nightmare Before Christmas”
Killer nun
Gypsy
Maleficent
Men’s most requested costumes are:
Pennywise from “It” and “It Chapter Two”
Circus-themed characters, ringmasters, wicked clowns and clowns
“Star Wars” characters, stormtroopers, Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker
Halo
Classic killers such as Chucky, Jason and Freddy
“Five Nights at Freddy’s” characters Freddy and Foxy
Shazam
Inflatable T-rex
Harry Potter
Pirates
Vampires
Gangsters
Elvis
“The Addams Family,” Gomez
Jack Skellington from “Nightmare before Christmas”
Trick-or treat times
Check with your towns to see if they have designated trick or treat times.
Trunk-or-treats
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will host a trunk-or-treat from 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department, 1600 Fisher St., Morehead City. Organizers invite participants to be as creative as possible when decorating their trunks, but keep in mind there will be some young children there, so nothing too gory.
Awards will be given for best costume, as well as best trunk. There will also be face painting and games.
For more information, email victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
The Webb Memorial Library and Civic Center will be decorating a van in the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department’s trunk-or-treat.
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will hold a trunk-or-treat from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Children can bring their bags to be filled with candy, crafts and treats. There will be games and free hot dogs. For information, call 252-729-7729.
Other events
A special Halloween edition of the Crystal Coast Con is from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at MacDaddy’s in Cape Carteret. For more information, check out the organization’s Facebook page.
Witches and Wizards for Waterways is from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Pogies Fishing Center, 107 Front St., Swansboro.
Join Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and Pogie’s Fishing Center for a Halloween paddle to support clean water in the community. Float down the river listening to local folktales, legends and ghost stories. On dry land, there will be a pumpkin carving contest for prizes and a costume contest for cash, so dress in your most magical garb. The event is for those over the age of 18 and costs $40 per person. Fifty percent of proceeds benefit the work of Coastal Carolina Riverwatch.
Contact Pogie’s to register at pogiesfishing.com or 910-325-7876.
The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will host a Preschool Pumpkin Patch.
The event for children ages 5 and under is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
“Preschool Pumpkin Patch is an exciting event for little ghouls and goblins that is safe and educational, and fun with vendors and games,” Kerri Sommers, special events coordinator, said in a recent press release. “Additionally, they get to pick out their own pumpkin from the patch and so much more.”
For more information, visit ncaquariums.com/pine-knoll-shores or call 252-247-4003.
The Newport Hootenanny is from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Newport Little League Park on Howard Boulevard.
Admission is free, though a canned good donation is requested.
There will be more than 20 children’s Halloween games, a costume contest, hayrides, a petting zoo, a bouncy house and more. Attendees will be able to enjoy free hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks.
The event is organized by the Newport Rotary Club.
To have your event added to this list, email the information to megan.soult@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.