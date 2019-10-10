There is one goal for this year’s Carolina Kite Fest, and that is for participants to have a good time flying kites.
Kite lovers of all ages can join in a weekend of fun during the 32nd annual Carolina Kite Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27 at the Sands Villa Resort in Atlantic Beach. There will be a night fly Oct. 26.
Don Dixon with Kites Unlimited, the host of the event, said there is nothing fancy planned. The weekend celebration is designed as a way to thank customers and encourage family kite flying.
“This is a not a flea market. This for people to fly kites,” Mr. Dixon said.
While there will not be food trucks, face painting or other activities found at larger festivals, Mr. Dixon said there are plenty of activities for families and kite lovers to enjoy.
The kite festival is focused on family entertainment with a variety of activities offered, all dependent on wind conditions.
Mr. Dixon said the planned activities will include kite games, mass ascensions, lessons, candy drops and demonstrations by professionals and customers. People can bring their own music and perform a kite routine.
There will also be plenty of activities for children. In the candy drop, an airborne kite will hold a bag of candy. Children will have the opportunity to pull the ripcord and enjoy the candy that falls from the sky.
Mr. Dixon said there may also be a kite-decorating activity for children, depending on the amount of volunteers who show up to help.
He said celebrity kite flyers may attend the event, as well as several kite artists.
“There will be lots of art kites,” Mr. Dixon said. “We’ve got a strong art community in this area. The artists who make kites, there are a lot of them in this area and a lot of them come to this event. There will be spectacular art at this event. I’m always very impressed with that.”
As for the celebrity fliers, Mr. Dixon said Craig Wong will be coming in from Thailand and Randy Tom and Jim Christensen will be participating, as well.
Over the years, the event has developed with good participation and crowds of spectators. Mr. Dixon encourages viewers to sit in the designated seating areas when observing the kites in action.
He said the event would not be possible without the hard work of the volunteers, but they could always use more help.
Those who would like to volunteer during the event should show up and speak to Mr. Dixon.
Those who plan on attending the festival should pack a lunch, as vendors will not be on site, and be prepared to have a good time.
“We are trying to provide an event were people can come out and have fun flying kites,” Mr. Dixon said.
Kites Unlimited will be open during the festival. It is in the Atlantic Station Shopping Center in Atlantic Beach. For more information, call 252-247-7011 or email don@kitesandbirds.com.
